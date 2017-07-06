Don't Miss
Court Calendar for July 7, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff July 6, 2017 0

City Court HON. CHARLES F. CRIMI JR. Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—MK Solution LLC v John Sorrell, 445 Post Ave – Paul M Aloi 2—Valerie Nicholson v Shaniqua Randolph, et al, 23 Trenaman St – Craig D Carson 3—Charlotte Harbortown Homes Associates v Calvin C Mcdonald Jr, 4575 Lake Ave – Cummings Law Offices PLLC 4—RSN Homes LLC v Russell Rizzo, 520 Wellington ...

