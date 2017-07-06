Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed June 27, 2017

Deeds filed June 27, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff July 6, 2017 0

DEEDS Recorded June 27, 2017 (78) BRIGHTON STEKLOFF, HARRIET E to CHOWDHRY, AMIT K et ano Property Address: 204 LAC KINE DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11880 Page: 46 Tax Account: 136.19-2-3.322 Full Sale Price: $175,000 CHILI CHISLETT, RICHARD T to DELEO, KEVIN Property Address: 874 CHILI CTR COLDWATER, CHILI 14624 Liber: 11880 Page: 206 Tax Account: 133.14-1-11 Full Sale Price: $98,900 BURCHILL, JEFFREY et ano to ...

