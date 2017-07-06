Feds break up drug operation

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Buffalo man has admitted to drug charges. Robert Hall, 41, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, five kilograms or more of cocaine before U.S. District Court Judge Richard J. Arcara. Hall faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life and a $10 ...