Fourth Department – Article 78: Knavel v. West Seneca School District

By: Daily Record Staff July 6, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Article 78 Quasi-legislative determination – Statue of limitations – Actual or constructive knowledge Knavel v. West Seneca School District CA 15-02176 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The petitioners are retired employees of the respondent and under the age of 65 years old. They commenced an Article 78 proceeding seeking ...

