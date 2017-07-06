Fourth Department – Criminal possession: People v. Jones

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Criminal possession of a weapon Dominion and control People v. Jones KA 08-02360 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a jury verdict of criminal possession of a weapon arguing that the jury failed to weigh the evidence properly in determining that the defendant constructively possessed the weapon. Ruling: ...