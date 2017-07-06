Fourth Department – Discovery: Jousma v. Kolli

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Discovery Medical malpractice – Doctor’s credentialing file Jousma v. Kolli CA 16-01345 Appealed from Supreme Court, Niagara County Background: The defendants appealed from an order compelling disclosure of various documents and ordering a second deposition of the defendant Kolli. At the first deposition, his attorney directed him not to answer certain ...