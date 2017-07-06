Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Discovery: Jousma v. Kolli

Fourth Department – Discovery: Jousma v. Kolli

By: Daily Record Staff July 6, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Discovery Medical malpractice – Doctor’s credentialing file Jousma v. Kolli CA 16-01345 Appealed from Supreme Court, Niagara County Background: The defendants appealed from an order compelling disclosure of various documents and ordering a second deposition of the defendant Kolli. At the first deposition, his attorney directed him not to answer certain ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo