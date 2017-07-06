Don't Miss
Home / News / Hobby Lobby fined $3 million over smuggled Iraqi artifacts

Hobby Lobby fined $3 million over smuggled Iraqi artifacts

By: The Associated Press July 6, 2017 0

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Hobby Lobby Stores has agreed to pay a $3 million federal fine and forfeit thousands of ancient Iraqi artifacts smuggled from the Middle East that the government alleges were intentionally mislabeled, federal prosecutors said. Prosecutors filed a civil complaint in New York on Wednesday in which Oklahoma City-based Hobby Lobby consented to ...

