Judge gets 60 days in jail for violating DWI conditions

By: The Associated Press July 6, 2017 0

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A city judge who was stripped of her judicial duties after driving drunk to work has been sentenced to 60 days in jail for violating the conditions of her DWI conviction. Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio has been locked up since June 5 when Judge Stephen Aronson sent her to jail ...

