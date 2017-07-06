Judge tells ‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli to pipe down

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has told "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli to keep his mouth shut at his securities fraud trial. Prosecutors had sought a gag order after an impromptu gaggle by Shkreli last week with news reporters covering his case. The judge got assurances on Wednesday from the lawyer of the former pharmaceutical company CEO ...