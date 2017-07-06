Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Supreme and County Court for July 6, 2017

Judgments Supreme and County Court for July 6, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff July 6, 2017 0

JUDGMENTS SUPREME AND COUNTY COURT Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party. ANDERSON, AMBER 990 EXHCANGE STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14608 Favor: BRADLEY D KAUFMAN DDS PC Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN & CRANE LLP Amount: $2,044.84 CAREY, BRIAN J 316 RIVER HEIGHTS CIRCLE, ROCHESTER, NY 14612-5140 Favor: ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo