New trial sought over mostly white jury pool

Attorneys representing two men convicted of robbery, weapons and drug charges, are seeking a new trial because of the makeup of the jury pool at their federal trial in February and March. Michael Witmer, the attorney for Matthew Nix, of Rochester, and Robert Wood, who represents Earl McCoy, of Brooklyn, claim that only three of the ...