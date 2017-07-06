Don't Miss
Town judge in Oswego County facing censure

By: Daily Record Staff July 6, 2017 0

The New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct has recommended that Volney Town Justice James A. Aluzzi, in Oswego County, be censured for trying to fix a traffic ticket for an acquaintance. In the determination dated June 26, the Commission found that in 2015, after being asked by a local businessman for help with a ticket he ...

