Town judge in Oswego County facing censure

The New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct has recommended that Volney Town Justice James A. Aluzzi, in Oswego County, be censured for trying to fix a traffic ticket for an acquaintance. In the determination dated June 26, the Commission found that in 2015, after being asked by a local businessman for help with a ticket he ...