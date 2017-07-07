Don't Miss
Home / Law / Cosby will be retried on sexual assault charges in November

Cosby will be retried on sexual assault charges in November

By: The Washington Post MANUEL ROIG-FRANZIA July 7, 2017 0

A Pennsylvania judge on Thursday set the retrial of comedian Bill Cosby on sexual assault charges to begin Nov. 6 in suburban Philadelphia. The decision was announced in a one-page court order by Stephen T. O'Neill, the Montgomery County, Pa., judge who declared a mistrial on June 17 when a seven-man, five-woman jury deadlocked on three ...

