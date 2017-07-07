Don't Miss
Home / Law / Erie County must provide 911 records

Erie County must provide 911 records

Widow wins decision on discovery issue

By: Bennett Loudon July 7, 2017 0

Erie County must provide 911 recordings to the plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed by the widow of a man who died in his car during a winter storm after a 911 dispatcher told him help was on the way. The Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department, affirmed a ruling by state Supreme Court Justice ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo