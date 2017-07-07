Don't Miss
Home / News / Lawsuit accuses Hawks of racist practices with performers at Philips Arena

Lawsuit accuses Hawks of racist practices with performers at Philips Arena

By: The Washington Post Des Bieler July 7, 2017 0

A former security manager for the Hawks' arena in Atlanta is suing the team for firing him based on his race, and for treating performers and celebrities at the arena differently depending on their race. Samuel Hayes III claims that white performers were routinely allowed to bypass security measures that were enforced for black artists. In ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo