Lawsuit accuses Hawks of racist practices with performers at Philips Arena

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A former security manager for the Hawks' arena in Atlanta is suing the team for firing him based on his race, and for treating performers and celebrities at the arena differently depending on their race. Samuel Hayes III claims that white performers were routinely allowed to bypass security measures that were enforced for black artists. In ...