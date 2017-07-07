Lawyers for Venus Williams obtain emergency protective order in lawsuit over fatal car crash

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Venus Williams obtained an emergency protective order Wednesday in the lawsuit filed against her after a fatal car crash. The family of Jerome Barson was seeking to download information from the vehicle in which he was a passenger when it struck Williams's car in South Florida on June 9. Barson, 78, died two weeks later from ...