Don't Miss
Home / News / Lawyers for Venus Williams obtain emergency protective order in lawsuit over fatal car crash

Lawyers for Venus Williams obtain emergency protective order in lawsuit over fatal car crash

By: The Washington Post Des Bieler July 7, 2017 0

Venus Williams obtained an emergency protective order Wednesday in the lawsuit filed against her after a fatal car crash. The family of Jerome Barson was seeking to download information from the vehicle in which he was a passenger when it struck Williams's car in South Florida on June 9. Barson, 78, died two weeks later from ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo