Home / Law / Woman charged with killing family declines attorney

Woman charged with killing family declines attorney

Police say suspect stabbed four of her kids, their father to death

By: The Associated Press KATE BRUMBACK and KATHLEEN FOODY July 7, 2017 0

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A woman charged with killing four of her young children and their father smiled and flashed a double thumbs up to news cameras during her first court appearance Friday before telling a judge she doesn't want an attorney. Isabel Martinez, 33, appeared before Gwinnett County Magistrate Court Judge Michael Thorpe a day after ...

