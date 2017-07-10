A Texas judge was suspended after saying she sexted her bailiff and used him to buy drugs

A Texas judge has been suspended amid accusations that she sexted in the courtroom, used her bailiff to buy drugs, hired prostitutes, and once brought home marijuana seized from a defendant. The judge's lawyer called the ruling by the state Supreme Court "frustrating and surprising." He pointed out that many of the accusations had long been ...