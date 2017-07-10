Appeals court upholds conviction of ex-New York assemblyman

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



NEW YORK (AP) — A recent Supreme Court ruling clarifying the reach of public corruption charges cannot rescue a former New York state assemblyman serving a 14-year prison sentence from his conviction in a scheme to take bribes from a carnival promoter, an appeals court said Monday. William Boyland Jr., a Democrat, was properly convicted even ...