Legal Jobs

July 10, 2017

Attorney – Midey, Mirras & Ricci, LLP – Seneca Falls & Geneva, NY

Seeking a highly motivated associate specializing in litigation to join a small / medium sized law firm in the Finger Lakes area. The ideal candidate will have two or more years of litigation experience. We offer a competitive salary and incentive package, and a great group of colleagues who enjoy working in a collaborative, team-oriented environment.

Please submit your cover letter and resume to:

P.O. Box 299
Seneca Falls, NY 13148

