Corporate Paralegal

Merzbach Law Office, P.C. is seeking a paralegal with strong skills to join our sophisticated business law practice with a small firm feel. The successful candidate will possess a solid background in corporate work and robust problem solving skills, and will thrive in a fast-paced environment where initiative, responsibility and a strong work ethic are essential. Strong written and oral communication skills and Word/Excel skills are required. Knowledge of commercial real estate law is a plus. Salary commensurate with experience.

Send your resume to:

Merzbach Law Office, P.C.

73 State Street

Rochester, New York 14614

Attn: Steven Solomon

or to ssolomon@merzbachlaw.com.