News / Banking/Savings and Loans / Federal regulator moves to mostly ban arbitration clauses

Federal regulator moves to mostly ban arbitration clauses

The Associated Press KEN SWEET July 10, 2017

NEW YORK (AP) — Consumers could band together to sue their banks or credit card companies under a federal rule issued Monday that's likely to face resistance from Congressional Republicans and the White House. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau decided to ban most types of mandatory arbitration clauses, which require credit card or bank customers to ...

