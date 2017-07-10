Gargi Sen | Phillips Lytle LLP

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Phillips Lytle LLP has hired Gargi Sen as an associate based in the firm’s Buffalo office. Sen focuses her practice on business litigation, data security and privacy, and crisis response and management matters, including counseling clients in response to data breaches, cyber-attacks and other data security incidents. With an M.B.A., accounting background and project management professional certification, as well as ...