Home / On the Move / Gargi Sen | Phillips Lytle LLP

Gargi Sen | Phillips Lytle LLP

By: Daily Record Staff July 10, 2017 0

Phillips Lytle LLP has hired Gargi Sen as an associate based in the firm’s Buffalo office. Sen focuses her practice on business litigation, data security and privacy, and crisis response and  management matters, including counseling clients in response to data breaches, cyber-attacks and other data security incidents. With an M.B.A., accounting background and project management professional certification, as well as ...

