Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for July 10, 2017

Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for July 10, 2017

July 10, 2017

JUDGMENTS CITY COURT TRANSCRIBED TO SUPREME AND COUNTY COURT A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing. DUTTON, DONNA 725 HUDSON AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14621 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $120.00 FAULKNER, KENYON K 265 DRIVING PARK AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14613 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $250.00 GONZALEZ, FRANCISCO D 980 AVENUE D, ROCHESTER, ...

