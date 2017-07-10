Don't Miss
Mortgages filed June 29, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff July 10, 2017 0

MORTGAGES Recorded June 29, 2017 (99) BRIGHTON RONDASH, GIANCARLO & RONDASH, GIANCARLO Property Address: 111 GROSVENOR RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2514 Lender: FAMILY FIRST OF NY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $126,700.00 RONDASH, GIANCARLO & RONDASH, GIANCARLO Property Address: 111 GROSVENOR RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2514 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $424,100.00 BROCKPORT RODRIGUEZ, DAVID L Property Address: 247 EVERGREEN RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1139 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $161,986.00 DANIEL, ...

