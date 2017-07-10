Upcoming Foreclosures as of July 10, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff July 10, 2017 0

All auctions are held in the foyer on the courthouse steps, Monroe County Hall of Justice, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Property Address/City/Zip Code/Auction Date/Auction Time/Plaintiff’s Attorney/Judgment Amount 557 Grand Ave Rochester 14609 07/10/2017 09:15 AM Leopold & Associates, PLLC $113,225.98 4109 Mount Read Blvd Greece 14616 07/10/2017 09:30 AM Davidson Fink LLP $74,279.63 101 Roxborough Rd Rochester ...

