Zachary A. Laumer | Phillips Lytle LLP

By: Daily Record Staff July 10, 2017 0

Phillips Lytle LLP has hired Zachary A. Laumer as an associate based in the firm’s Buffalo office. Laumer concentrates his practice in the area of employee benefits and executive compensation. He counsels employers regarding the design, documentation and administration of qualified and non-qualified retirement plans, health and welfare plans, and executive compensation arrangements, including the compliance of such plans with applicable ...

