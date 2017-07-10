Zachary A. Laumer | Phillips Lytle LLP

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Phillips Lytle LLP has hired Zachary A. Laumer as an associate based in the firm’s Buffalo office. Laumer concentrates his practice in the area of employee benefits and executive compensation. He counsels employers regarding the design, documentation and administration of qualified and non-qualified retirement plans, health and welfare plans, and executive compensation arrangements, including the compliance of such plans with applicable ...