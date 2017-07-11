Don't Miss
Home / Law / Conviction reversed in untaxed cigarette case

Conviction reversed in untaxed cigarette case

State trooper didn’t have grounds to search vehicle

By: Bennett Loudon July 11, 2017 0

The Fourth Department has dismissed the conviction of a man accused of having about 300 cartons of untaxed cigarettes in May 2014. After Jefferson County Court Judge Kim H. Martusewicz denied a motion to suppress evidence and statements in the case, Ricky D. Gates pleaded guilty in August 2015 to possessing and transporting unstamped cigarettes from ...

