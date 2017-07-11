Don't Miss
Deeds filed June 30, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff July 11, 2017 0

DEEDS Recorded June 30, 2017 (151) BRIGHTON VALENTINE, M JAY to POLISSENI, AMY J Property Address: 1575 CLOVER STREET, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 11882 Page: 542 Tax Account: 137.11-2-16 Full Sale Price: $368,000 SCHIRMER, PATRICIA J et ano to DUTCHER, KATIE Property Address: 1488 CRITTENDEN ROAD, BRIGHTON 14623 Liber: 11882 Page: 510 Tax Account: 148.12-3-80.1 Full Sale Price: $225,775 KLEM, CHRISTINE et ano to SADIK, ...

