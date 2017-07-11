Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for July 11, 2017

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



JUDGMENTS CITY COURT TRANSCRIBED TO SUPREME AND COUNTY COURT A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing. DIRENZO, PAT 232 ELMROVE ROAD, ROCHESTER, NY 14626 Favor: R&W PAVING AND EXCAVATING & SON LLC Attorney: MARK STEIN Amount: $4,700.00 DUNLAP, TACEY 1343 FAIRPORT NINE MILE POINT ROAD, WEBSTER, NY 14580 Favor: 1343 ...