Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments / City Court (transcribed to Supreme, County Courts) / Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for July 11, 2017

Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for July 11, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff July 11, 2017 0

JUDGMENTS CITY COURT TRANSCRIBED TO SUPREME AND COUNTY COURT A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing. DIRENZO, PAT 232 ELMROVE ROAD, ROCHESTER, NY 14626 Favor: R&W PAVING AND EXCAVATING & SON LLC Attorney: MARK STEIN Amount: $4,700.00 DUNLAP, TACEY 1343 FAIRPORT NINE MILE POINT ROAD, WEBSTER, NY 14580 Favor: 1343 ...

