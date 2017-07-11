Don't Miss
Mortgages filed June 30, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff July 11, 2017 0

MORTGAGES Recorded June 30, 2017 (181) BRIGHTON MAYER-TSCHANZ, JULI & TSCHANZ LIVING TRUST Property Address: 17 KENT PARK, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3205 Lender: CITIZENS BANK N.A. Amount: $100,000.00 BROCKPORT SCOTT, MARY W Property Address: 12 MCCORMICK LN, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1561 Lender: SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $135,000.00 COAKLEY, JESSICA RAE & COAKLEY, MATTHEW GREGORY Property Address: 58 DEERTRACK LN, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9445 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $210,900.00 HUGELMAIER, DAVID F Property ...

