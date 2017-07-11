PARALEGAL INSTRUCTOR AND COORDINATOR

FULL TIME, TENURE TRACK TEACHING POSITION. SPRING 2018 – WITH SOME PT TRAINING IN FALL 2017

Please apply if you are: Committed to community college mission & excellence in teaching, student advisement & learning outcomes assessment, employing variety of teaching methods & technologies, developing & teaching courses online, helping w/curriculum development, program review, & course assessment, developing professionally, participation on committees; supporting equity & diversity; may travel a short distance to multiple campuses if needed. Will also coordinate the Paralegal Program. Required to work part-time during some of the Fall semester to learn the ABA Approved Paralegal Program reporting requirements from the retiring Coordinator.

Required (minimum): Juris Doctor from an accredited university w/exp. working as or with paralegals, or: Master’s Degree & min 7 yrs’ exp. as a paralegal in multiple areas of law. Strong Organizational Skills.

Preferred: Licensed NYS Attorney w/exp. working as or with paralegals; College Teaching Experience; Familiarity of the ABA Paralegal Program approval standards.

Starting salary is $49,374, commensurate with experience; excellent benefits. For additional information & to apply, please go to www.flcc.edu/employment. Applications will only be accepted online. Address your online cover letter & resume to Grace Loomis, Director of Human Resources. EOE/male, female, veteran, disability.