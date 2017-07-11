Postal worker stole mail

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Buffalo postal worker has been sentenced to one year of probation for stealing the U.S. mail. Richard D’Arcy Jr., 37, who pleaded guilty to theft of mail by a postal employee, was sentenced to one year probation by U.S. District Court Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo. On Aug. 2, 2016, a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier discovered ...