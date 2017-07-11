Don't Miss
Home / Law / Trump Jr. may have crossed legal line

Trump Jr. may have crossed legal line

Meeting with Russian lawyer could constitute conspiracy with adversary

By: The Washington Post AMBER PHILLIPS July 11, 2017 0

The New York Times reported — and Donald Trump Jr. appeared to confirm — that he agreed to a meeting with a Russian lawyer who had damaging information on Hillary Clinton after getting an email that the Russian government was trying to help his father win the election. "It's as close as you can get to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo