Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Corporations Doing Business As for July 12, 2017

Corporations Doing Business As for July 12, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff July 12, 2017 0

CORPORATIONS DOING BUSINESS AS A corporation is engaged doing business under a specific name and has registered the name at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. PEACEFUL MIND THERAPY Address: 625 AYRAULT RD, FAIRPORT, NY 14450 RAF’S INK Address: 1851 EAST RIDGE RD, ROCHESTER, NY 14622 STRAIGHT RAZOR BARBERSHOP Address: 1534 NORTH GOODMAN STREET, ROCHESTER, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo