Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendar for July 13, 2017

Court Calendar for July 13, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff July 12, 2017 0

Supreme Court Special Term HON. MATTHEW A. ROSENBAUM 10 a.m. 1—Bull Communications Inc v Paetec Communications Inc – Levine Blaszak – Harter Secrest – Wolford Law Firm LLP 2—RJ Taylor General Contracting Inc v Fairport Central School District – Gates & Adams – Linefeld Law Firm 3—The Pike Company Inc v Jersen Construction Group LLC & Western Surety Company – Phillips ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo