Erie County man charged with possession of child pornography

By: Daily Record Staff July 12, 2017 0

Steven Brzezinski, 33, of Tonawanda, has been charged with possession of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Brzezinski, who was on probation for an unrelated offense, had a computer tablet containing child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Brzezinski has ...

