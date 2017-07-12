Erie County man charged with possession of child pornography

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Steven Brzezinski, 33, of Tonawanda, has been charged with possession of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Brzezinski, who was on probation for an unrelated offense, had a computer tablet containing child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Brzezinski has ...