FBI nominee: Trump-Russia probe is no ‘witch hunt’

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



WASHINGTON — Breaking with the president, the lawyer Donald Trump picked to lead the FBI declared Wednesday that he does not believe a special counsel investigation into possible coordination between Russia and the Trump election campaign is a "witch hunt." Christopher Wray, the former high-ranking Justice Department official whom Trump nominated last month, also told senators ...