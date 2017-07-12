Fourth Department – Restrictive covenants: Piekunka v. Straubing

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Restrictive covenants Construction – Proper remedy – Question of fact Piekunka v. Straubing CA 16-01473 Appealed from Supreme Court, Wayne County Background: The parties own residential waterfront properties. The defendants obtained a building permit for the construction of a roof over a portion of the deck on the front of their ...