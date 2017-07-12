Fourth Department – Student expulsion: Ponichtera v. State University of New York at Buffalo

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Student expulsion – Admissions requirements Ponichtera v. State University of New York at Buffalo TP 16-00608 Transferred from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The petitioner sought to annul the respondent’s determination dismissing her from a doctor of nursing practice program for her violation of the respondent’s admissions integrity standards. Ruling: The ...