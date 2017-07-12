Fourth Department – Unnamed witnesses: People v. Owens

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Unnamed witnesses Child witness – Not alibi witness People v. Owens KA 15-00114 Appealed from Seneca County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of two counts of sexual abuse and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that ...