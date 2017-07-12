Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Unnamed witnesses: People v. Owens

July 12, 2017

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Unnamed witnesses Child witness – Not alibi witness People v. Owens KA 15-00114 Appealed from Seneca County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of two counts of sexual abuse and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that ...

