MCBA President’s Message: The year ahead and the value of bar membership

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



*Adapted from my remarks at the MCBA Installation Dinner on June 22, 2017. Every bar president is asked about his or her plans for the year ahead. Twenty years ago, when I served as secretary of the MCBA, it was customary for the bar president to take office with a laundry list of objectives and initiatives ...