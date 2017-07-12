New hearing ordered on warrantless search

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

An appellate court has ordered a new suppression hearing in a stolen property case because the judge refused to grant an adjournment for the prosecution after two deputies failed to show up and the judge proceeded without them and ruled in the defendant’s favor. Scott Schafer was charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property after ...