NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Part-time judge: Opinion 16-174

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Part-time judge Probation officer as village board member Opinion 16-174 Background: The inquiring judge asks whether he may preside in matters involving a local probation officer who has been recently appointed to serve on the village board in the same village where he serves as a part-time judge; whether he may ...