Powers of Attorney for July 12, 2017

POWERS OF ATTORNEY An instrument in writing filed with the Monroe County Clerk’s Office which authorizes a person to perform certain specified acts on behalf of another person. BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, Appoints: NEW PENN FINANCIAL LLC, CITIBANK NA, Appoints: FAY SERVICING LLC, LETKY, ROSE C Appoints: LETKY, ROBERT J MTGLQ INVESTORS LP, ...