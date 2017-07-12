Don't Miss
Home / News / Report: Federal prisons keeping mentally ill in solitary confinement for long stretches of time

By: The Washington Post Sari Horwitz July 12, 2017 0

Federal prisoners, including those with mental illness, are being kept in solitary confinement for long periods of time in violation of federal policy, according to a new report. Although the Bureau of Prisons states that it does not practice solitary confinement, the Justice Department inspector general found inmates, including mentally ill prisoners, housed in single-cell confinement ...

