Art of Lawyering Committee planning October event

By: Daily Record Staff July 13, 2017 0

The Art of Lawyering fundraiser for Volunteer Legal Services is slated for Oct. 19. David Tennant (Nixon Peabody LLP) and Mary Ognibene (McConville, Considine, Cooman & Morin PC) serve as co-chairs of this year’s event, which will be held at Village Gate from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Several items, including those pictured here, have been donated already. Donations ...

