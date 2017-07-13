Art of Lawyering Committee planning October event

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Art of Lawyering fundraiser for Volunteer Legal Services is slated for Oct. 19. David Tennant (Nixon Peabody LLP) and Mary Ognibene (McConville, Considine, Cooman & Morin PC) serve as co-chairs of this year’s event, which will be held at Village Gate from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Several items, including those pictured here, have been donated already. Donations ...