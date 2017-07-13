Don't Miss
Home / News / Buffalo man sentenced on cocaine charge

Buffalo man sentenced on cocaine charge

By: Daily Record Staff July 13, 2017 0

Phillip Keomongkoun, 30, of Buffalo, who was convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, cocaine, was sentenced to two years probation by Senior U.S. District Judge William M. Skretny. Between July 2012 and Jan. 18, 2013, Keomongkoun participated in a conspiracy, alleged to have been led by Steven Bennett, to distribute ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo