Home / News / Congresswomen press Sessions to investigate sexual ads at Backpage.com

Congresswomen press Sessions to investigate sexual ads at Backpage.com

By: The Washington Post Jonathan O'Connell, Tom Jackman July 13, 2017 0

The co-chairs of a House task force battling human trafficking called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions Thursday to investigate Backpage.com after a trove of documents revealed that the website hired a company in the Philippines to lure advertisers and customers seeking sex. Reps. Ann Wagner, R-Mo., and Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., demanded in a letter that the ...

