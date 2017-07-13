Congresswomen press Sessions to investigate sexual ads at Backpage.com

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The co-chairs of a House task force battling human trafficking called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions Thursday to investigate Backpage.com after a trove of documents revealed that the website hired a company in the Philippines to lure advertisers and customers seeking sex. Reps. Ann Wagner, R-Mo., and Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., demanded in a letter that the ...