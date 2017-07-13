Don't Miss
Ex-Assembly Speaker Silver’s conviction tossed

Prosecution vows retrial after appeals court ruling

By: The Associated Press By LARRY NEUMEISTER and DAVID KLEPPER July 13, 2017 0

NEW YORK — The corruption conviction of former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver was overturned Thursday by a federal appeals court that found sufficient evidence but flawed jury instructions in light of a recent Supreme Court ruling narrowing the definition of what it takes to convict a public official. Prosecutors vowed to retry him. A three-judge panel ...

